× Oklahoma City man arrested after allegedly punching officer in the head

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say a man was taken into custody after he allegedly assaulted a police officer in Bricktown.

On June 27, officers arrested 34-year-old Joseph Defreeze on a complaint of assault and battery on a city official.

According to the arrest affidavit, a security guard was on duty when she noticed Defreeze by the elevators of the Santa Fe Plaza.

The report states that Defreeze had previously been banned from the property, so she told him to leave or she would call the police.

Authorities say Defreeze yelled and cursed at the security officer before swinging his right fist toward her head.

Fortunately, she was able to move her head and avoid the punch.

At that point, an Oklahoma City police officer stopped by the scene and attempted to take Defreeze into custody.

The affidavit states that Defreeze “pulled back and then struck Sgt. Long in the head with his right fist.” The report states that the officer was struck six to seven times before Defreeze was detained.