Oklahoma college to remove crosses, Bibles from campus chapel after receiving complaint

ADA, Okla. – East Central University officials will remove crosses, Bibles and other religious symbols from the campus chapel after receiving a complaint.

According to The Ada News, university officials received a letter from attorneys with the American United for the Separation of Church and State, a Washington D.C.-based advocacy group, insisting the religious items violate federal law.

“We have received a complaint that East Central University’s Kathryn P. Boswell Memorial Chapel has permanent religious iconography on display,” the letter states. “These displays include Latin crosses on the top of and inside the building, Bibles, and a Christian altar. While it is legal for a public university to have a space that can be used by students for religious worship so long as that space is not dedicated solely to that purpose, it is a violation of the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution to display religious iconography on government property. Please remove or cover the religious displays and items.”

University officials have responded, saying they will remove the items.

“We discussed (the matter) with ECU’s executive council and with the general counsel of the Regional University System of Oklahoma and we are responding appropriately,” ECU President Dr. Katricia Pierson said in a statement released Thursday. “ECU is doing its best to follow the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution.”

“We will continue to use the building as we always have, for all faiths,” Pierson continued. “We do not want to presume to embrace one faith over another. We support all cultures and attempt to make them comfortable when they are here. There were only a few items inside the building and we are looking at the feasibility of removing the cross on the steeple, but need to respond to the request for removal of religious icons from the chapel. We are exploring options for preserving the items.”

The university president said the chapel will continue to be made available for use by people of all faiths, The Ada News reports.

Some in the community are upset by the university’s decision.

“It’s very disturbing to me and I just really believe that Christians need to rise up against this kind of thing in America,” Randall Christy told KXII.

Christy said that he thinks people misunderstand the meaning of the cross.

“The cross actually is welcoming everybody, everyone is welcome…of all faiths, of all colors all races everything,” he said.

While some locals in the area are upset with the decision, others say they understand.

“It makes sense for the college if they have to,” ECU student Chron Wallace said. “I wouldn’t want to get sued millions of dollars so it, kind of makes sense.”

Christy told KXII that he plans to lead a protest so the cross can remain on campus.

“I don’t know if it’ll help or not but it’ll sure make me feel better if I stand up for the cross,” he said.