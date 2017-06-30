Police say this woman may be possible witness in case involving murder of missing Oklahoma City man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are looking to identify a woman who investigators believe may be a possible witness in a murder case involving an Oklahoma City man who was reported missing shortly before his body was found.

On June 10th, police were notified of a missing person, 29-year-old Jose Lopez.

Investigators say Lopez was last seen at the OK Corral club, located in the 2300 block of N. MacArthur Blvd.

On June 13th, while searching for the missing man, investigators located Lopez’s body below the river bridge, just south of roadway, in the 8800 block of W. Reno.

Police say Lopez had injuries consistent with homicide.

On June 30th, police released a picture of a woman investigators believe may be a possible witness in the case.

Authorities need the public’s help identifying the woman.

If you have any information that could help police, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.