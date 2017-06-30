Pregnant woman may face homicide charge after overdosing on heroin

BUTLER, Pa. – A Pennsylvania woman who was seven months pregnant may face a homicide charge after she allegedly overdosed on heroin.

Police were called to 30-year-old Kasey Dischman’s apartment after her boyfriend found her unresponsive on the bathroom floor.

Dischman, who tested positive for opioids and alcohol, went into cardiac arrest and had to be revived by paramedics.

Once she was stable, doctors were forced to perform an emergency C-section in an attempt to save the baby.

“The baby is not doing good at all. She was resuscitated once and she’s on a life support system now,” Lt. Eric Hermick, with the Pennsylvania State Police, said.

The baby has been declared brain-dead, and a decision has yet to be made about taking her off life-support.

Dischman told investigators that she found a bag of heroin under her couch and injected herself with it in the bathroom.

According to KDKA, she had just gotten out of jail on parole five days prior to her overdose.

If the baby dies, she may face a criminal homicide charge.

Her boyfriend, 36-year-old Andrew Lucas, will also be charged since he lied to police and told them that she suffered from a seizure disorder. They say if they had known that she overdosed, they could have administered Narcan to revive her.