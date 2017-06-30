Remember, it’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials want to remind Oklahoma City residents that it’s illegal to buy, sell or use fireworks in the City of Oklahoma City as you make plans for Independence Day weekend celebrations.

Sparklers, snakes, bottle rockets and all other popular fireworks are included in the ban.

The ban applies to all private and public property in Oklahoma City, including parks, lakes and areas along the Oklahoma River.

Locations with Fire Department permits for professional fireworks displays include:

June 30

12230 Pawnee Drive (Chisholm Creek) – tentative

July 1

11501 N I-35 Service Road (Frontier City)

12230 Pawnee Drive (Chisholm Creek) – tentative

July 2

12230 Pawnee Drive (Chisholm Creek) – tentative

July 3

500 Land Rush Street (State Fair Park/OKC Philharmonic)

July 4

Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark (OKC Dodgers game)

Bricktown (Bricktown 4 th Fest)

Fest) 11501 N I-35 Service Road (Frontier City)

Violators of the City’s fireworks ordinances are subject to a fine of $167.