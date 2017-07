× Report: Former Sooner Agrees to Deal With Clippers

Multiple reports out Friday night indicate former Sooner star Blake Griffin will re-sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The deal is reportedly for five years and $173 million.

Griffin became a free agent on Friday night at 11:00 pm central time after opting out of the final year of his contract with the Clippers.

He was scheduled to meet with the Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets to discuss a deal, but reportedly cancelled those meetings.