Report: Paul George Traded to OKC Thunder

Multiple reports out on Friday night say the Indiana Pacers have traded Paul George to the Oklahoma City Thunder, in exchange for Victor Oladipo and Domantas Sabonis.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne first broke the news of the big trade.

George is a four-time NBA All-Star who has spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Pacers.

The NBA free agency period is set to begin at 11:00 pm central time Friday night, but before that period began, the Pacers and Thunder made the first big splash of the offseason.

The trade seems to be a message to Thunder star Russell Westbrook OKC is willing to do what it takes to surround him with a team that can contend for a title.

George is a three-time member of the NBA’s All-Defensive team.

He missed most of the 2014-15 season after suffering a serious compound fracture in his lower right leg during the FIBA World Cup of Basketball in the summer of 2014.

George came back late the next season to play in six games, then averaged over 23 points a game in each of the last two seasons, making the Eastern Conference All-Star team both times.

Oladipo had been with the Thunder for just one season after coming over in a trade with Orlando last year on draft night, while Sabonis was a draft pick of the Thunder last year and had played just one season as well.

Nothing official has been released by the Thunder on this trade.