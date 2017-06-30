× Search ends of Oklahoma property in decades-old cold case

LOCO, Okla. – The search in a decades-old case of a missing woman has ended with no discovery of remains.

Stephens County Sheriff Wayne McKinney told The Duncan Banner the search ended Wednesday at a home in Loco for clues about the 1986 disappearance of 40-year-old Frankie “Bonnie” Duvall.

Duvall lived in the house about 80 miles south of Oklahoma City with her husband and is the last place she was known to be alive.

Officials used ground imaging to examine the area.

According to KSWO, this is the second time the sheriff’s office has searched Duvall’s home with the “ground-penetrating radar.”

In 2008, deputies were looking for a vehicle they believed had been buried on the property but nothing was found.

McKinney said investigators will examine undisclosed items that were taken from the home and that the case remains an open investigation.