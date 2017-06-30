× Sen. Lankford asking for August recess to be canceled if ‘meaningful progress’ is not made

WASHINGTON – A U.S. senator from Oklahoma has joined a group of senators to ask for their August recess to be shortened or canceled.

Sen. James Lankford was one of the 10 senators who sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, asking for their August recess to be canceled or shortened if meaningful progress has not been made on several pressing issues.

The senators say fixing health care, passing a budget resolution, funding the government through appropriations, dealing with the debt ceiling and improving the tax code are all priorities this session.

The letter reads as follows: