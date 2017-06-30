Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Ardmore man
ARDMORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Ardmore.
Police are looking for Larry Herren who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and checkered pajama pants, and only yellow socks, no shoes.
His last known location was on Wednesday at the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home.
Herren does have a medical or physical disability.
He is in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.
If you see Herren or know his whereabouts, call police.