Silver Alert issued for missing 69-year-old Ardmore man

ARDMORE, Okla. – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Ardmore.

Police are looking for Larry Herren who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black and checkered pajama pants, and only yellow socks, no shoes.

His last known location was on Wednesday at the Lakeland Manor Nursing Home.

Herren does have a medical or physical disability.

He is in imminent danger of seriously bodily injury or death.

If you see Herren or know his whereabouts, call police.