Sprayground, recreation center in Oklahoma City closed for emergency repairs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A sprayground and recreation center in Oklahoma City has closed for emergency repairs.

City officials say the sprayground and recreation center at Melrose Park, located at 7725 W. Reno Ave., was closed on Friday morning.

At this point, there is not an exact timeline for when the area will reopen. However, crews say work is expected to take a few days.

Patrons are encouraged to visit the sprayground at Jeffrey Park, located at 4432 N.W. 16th St., or Harvest Hills Park, located at 8235 N.W. 104th St., while repairs are being made.