Tulsa family searching for 1-year-old’s missing pony

TULSA, Okla. – A Tulsa toddler’s best friend is missing, and family members are desperate to get it back.

“She misses her pony very much,” Barbara Harrison, Saraiya’s grandmother, told KJRH.

Family members say 1-year-old Saraiya Lyons loves riding her pony, Cinnamon, around their property in Tulsa.

However, the gate to Cinnamon’s pin was opened and she was nowhere to be found on Sunday morning.

“People will ask her and she’ll say, ‘She’s gone, she’s gone!” Harrison said.

The family says they plan on filing a police report, but hope that someone will find Cinnamon soon.