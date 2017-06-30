Watch: Waitress wrestles attempted car thief to the ground

LONGVIEW, Texas – A waitress is being credited with stopping a would-be thief in Texas.

Dwayne Alexander told KLTV that he had turned the ignition on his truck and was getting ready to load a delivery order when he saw a man sneaking around his truck.

Alexander says that the man got into his truck, but not before Alexander jumped in the truck too. The man attempted to run away, but was too slow for Khadijah Jenkins, a waitress at the restaurant.

“I ran after him. I got him. I held onto him and I kept asking my boss, does he want me to hold onto him or let him go. ‘What do you want me to do? I need an answer because I’m getting tired, I hurt my back,'” Jenkins said.

The man slipped out of his shirt, but Jenkins got a hold of his hair and wrestled him to the ground.

“It was a very risky thing to do. I didn’t know if he had a weapon on him or anything, but like I said, I was just basically looking out for my boss,” Jenkins said.

Christopher Harness was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and an outstanding warrant.