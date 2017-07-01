OKC Police say woman was lying on tracks when she was hit by train, pronounced dead

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police say a train hit a woman who was lying on the tracks Saturday morning in southeast Oklahoma City.

It happened just before 11 a.m. near S.E. 47th and Lindsay Avenue.

The victim is described as a white female and authorities are trying to determine why the woman was lying on the tracks.

Police say they are investigating whether or not the woman was asleep during the time she was struck or if she was already dead.

The is is a developing story and we will have more information as it becomes available.