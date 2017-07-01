× Oklahoma City Police Officer arrested on domestic abuse charges

OKLAHOMA CITY–An Oklahoma City Police officer has been arrested on charges of domestic abuse, his wife who is also on the force has had domestic abuse charges against her dropped.

The case dates back to June 6, when a 28-year-old female and her husband started arguing, police said.

Officials said that at one point during the argument, the female allegedly hit her husband over the head with a curling iron.

The officer’s husband then called the police.

At that time, police said that based on the man’s injuries, there was enough evidence to her for domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and domestic abuse in the presence of a minor.

The couple’s four-year-old child was present during the altercation. Police said the child was unharmed.

The Oklahoma Police Department continued the investigation and now report additional evidence was discovered which lead detectives with the Domestic Abuse Unit to believe the husband, Sgt. Donald. G. Brewer, was not a victim in this case.

Friday night, Brewer was arrested on charges of domestic abuse by strangulation.

Sgt. Brewer is an 18-year veteran of the Oklahoma City Police Department. He has been on administrative leave since the day of the incident. The charges against the female victim have been dropped.

The case has been turned over The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office.