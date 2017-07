OKLAHOMA-More scattered showers and storms expected Saturday for parts of Oklahoma.

Isolated storms are possible, mainly south.

The metro can expect a break from storms by Saturday afternoon with afternoon highs in the 80s. The 3rd and 4th of July will be hot in the low 90s with storms possible, mainly north. Stay tuned for updates!

