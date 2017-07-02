× Crews respond to crash involving semi full of citrus fruit in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to a crash in northwest Oklahoma City.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. Sunday near I-44 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Crews said traffic in the eastbound roadway is currently completely blocked.

OKC: Interstate 44 eastbound between Pennsylvania and Classen. Roadway is completely blocked….RRW — Okla. Highway Patrol (@OHPtraffic) July 2, 2017

Oranges and lemons can be seen scattered across the roadway.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is reportedly also responding, citing the fuel spill.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. There’s no word on when the roadway will be open again.