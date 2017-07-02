Family of a fallen Logan County deputy speak out for first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUTHRIE, Okla. – The family of a fallen Logan County deputy who died in April came together Sunday publicly for the first time since his death.

Deputy David Wade was shot and killed while serving an eviction notice.

“We’ve been so incredibly shocked over the loss of David that most of us have been publicly unable to talk about it,” said David’s brother, Jerry Wade.

His family said April 18 is the deepest wound of all.

“There is a grief in his passing and in the way which he was taken from us that it’s cut so deep into our hearts that I don’t believe we’ll ever completely recover from it. Anyone who has dealt with the murder of a loved one can no doubt testify to this,”Jerry said.

Even those on the force are still mourning his loss.

“It’s hard for us to go through a tragedy such as this, losing one of our brothers and knowing that tomorrow we still have a job to do,” said Sheriff Damon Deveraux.

Even in the darkness, David’s family said the outpouring of support has been the light.

“If the enormity of our loss can be can be in some way measured by the response to it, then you have only to take a look at the community, the state and the country in which he served to appreciate this magnitude. From the Logan County’s Sheriff’s Department, the governor’s office and even police departments in the New England states, we’ve seen an outpouring of respect and remembrance of David’s sacrifice,” Jerry said. “I would also like to take a moment to personally thank all of the people who lined the streets of Guthrie for David’s funeral procession. I can’t tell you how much it meant to me and my family to see this community stand with us in solidarity as David was being carried to his final resting place.”

A portion of Highway 77 will be renamed in David’s honor.