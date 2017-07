It’s going to be a very warm and muggy with isolated to scattered thunderstorms. Not a washout but keep an eye to the sky this weekend for possible

Not a washout but keep an eye to the sky this weekend for possible thunderstroms with heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and lightning! Highs this weekend 80s and 90s.

Rain chances will linger into next week with hot and humid temps. By the end of next week a more typical summer pattern develops with fewer rain chances and higher temps!