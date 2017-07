× OHP investigating drowning of 18-month-old in Keystone Lake

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating the drowning death of an 18-month-old toddler at Keystone Lake.

OHP was dispatched to the scene after receiving several calls that a toddler had fallen off of a raft and could not be located.

After nearly an hour long search the toddler was found and pronounced dead.

No flotation devices were being used at the time of the drowning.