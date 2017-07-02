Report: Former Thunder player agrees to deal with Timberwolves

OKLAHOMA CITY – A now former Oklahoma City Thunder player has reportedly agreed to a new deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

According to ESPN, forward Taj Gibson’s deal is for two years and $28 million.

Minnesota Timberwolves and Taj Gibson agree to a two-year, $28 million deal, league sources tell ESPN. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) July 2, 2017

At the trade deadline last season, the Thunder had acquired Gibson from the Chicago Bulls, where he had played for his first seven seasons.

Gibson averaged 10.8 points and 6.2 rebounds in 78 games with the teams last season.

Now, he will be reportedly reunited with Tom Thibodeau, who coached the 32-year-old from 2010 to 2015 while both were in Chicago, and playing with former Bulls teammate Jimmy Butler, who was traded to the Timberwolves last month.

Taj Gibson gets paid, and is back with Thibs. Always was going to be a longshot for OKC to bring him back. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) July 2, 2017