69-year-old Texas man drowns at Lake Texoma

LAKE TEXOMA, Okla. – Authorities say a 69-year-old Texas man has drowned while spending time at Lake Texoma.

On July 3, troopers were called to the north side of Wood Island around 9 a.m. after a man never resurfaced after going under the water.

Investigators say 69-year-old Bob Garcia was on a 1996 SeaRay vessel with the engine off when the anchor came loose and the victim entered the water near the back of the boat to check the problem.

Garcia’s body was found approximately 60 feet north of the island’s shore in approximately six feet of water.