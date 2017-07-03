× Affidavit: Search of Ponca City home allegedly connected to murder-for-hire plot

PONCA CITY, Okla. – We’re learning more about an incident last week that sent the FBI to a Ponca City neighborhood.

On June 30, neighbors became concerned when they spotted FBI agents staged near a Ponca City home.

“It’s a pretty quiet neighborhood for something like this to turn up. It’s just unusual,” Barry Roller told NewsChannel 4.

FBI special agents told NewsChannel 4 their hazmat team was looking for possible hazardous materials on the property.

Now, court documents are painting a more sinister picture of what sent officials to the home.

On Monday, a criminal complaint was filed in federal court following the arrest of 37-year-old Danielle Layman on a charge of use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder for hire.

According to the affidavit, a tipster called the FBI to report that they had been hired to murder an individual in Tel Aviv, Israel using ricin.

The affidavit states that the tipster responded to a Craigslist ad that was seeking someone for a 10-day modeling job overseas.

After meeting with a woman who claimed to be ‘Samantha Dowry’, the tipster said that Dowry explained the real reason for the job and showed a PowerPoint presentation regarding the logistics of the murder.

The instructions told the tipster to seek out the target for help seeing tourist attractions around Tel Aviv, and to add the ricin to his coffee.

Once the target was dead, the tipster would be paid $4,000 in cash.

After going to the FBI with the information, agents began looking into Dowry and learned that her real name is Danielle Layman.

The affidavit states that Layman used to be the Director of Nursing for the Ministry of Labor in Israel. Reports in Israel detailed that Layman was in a custody battle over visitation rights with the target.

While searching Layman’s property, investigators say they found several dozen castor beans and instructions on how to make ricin.