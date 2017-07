× Apartments evacuated after fire in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews are responding to an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

The fire was reported around 6:15 p.m. Monday at the Heritage Park Apartments near N.W. 122nd and Penn.

Crew said the fire started on a second-floor balcony and spread to the attic.

A total of 16 apartments are reportedly being evacuated.

Crews said there have been no injuries however the search is still underway.