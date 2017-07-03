Colorado man claims he killed his son after mistaking him for intruder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. - A Colorado man is facing charges after he says he shot and killed his son.

However, he says it was all a mistake.

On Saturday night, police say 59-year-old Frank Leo Huner, Jr. called 911 to report that he shot an intruder at his home.

Moments later, Huner told dispatchers that the man he shot was actually his son.

"RP is saying he shot someone who came into his house, says it's his son, and he's dead," the dispatcher told officers during the call.

Huner told investigators that he shot the victim about six times, according to KDVR.

Authorities are not releasing information about the investigation into the shooting, but they were seen collecting evidence around the property.

Huner was arrested on a complaint of second-degree murder.