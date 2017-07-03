Cooking with Kyle: Broccoli salad wtih bleu cheese and bacon

OKLAHOMA CITY – This recipe is a fantastic, crunchy compliment to any grilled meat – and sure to be a hit!

5 C chopped fresh broccoli

5 C chopped fresh cabbage

2 C shredded fresh carrots

2 C shredded purple cabbage

1.5 C chopped red onion

1.5 C bacon bits – about a pound cooked, crumbled

4-6 oz Bleu (or any other veined cheese) crumbled

2.5 C mayo

1/4 C cider vinegar

1 t salt

1 t black pepper

Whisk together mayo, vinegar and salt/pepper until smooth

In a large bowl, toss together fresh vegetables. Drizzle dressing over and toss again. Toss in cheese and bacon until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate a minimum of 4 hours before serving . Serves 10. Recipe may be halved.