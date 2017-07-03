Fire crews investigating ‘suspicious’ fire after two bodies discovered inside burning home

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two bodies were discovered inside a burning home in Wagoner County.

On Sunday morning, deputies with the Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews were called to the Lakecrest area on a mobile home that was on fire.

According to KJRH, the caller told dispatchers that the homeowner may be trapped inside the burning structure.

After putting out the blaze, investigators discovered two bodies inside the home.

Authorities tell FOX 23 that the bodies were found in the bedroom of the home.

At this point, fire crews don’t know what caused the fire but say the circumstances are suspicious.