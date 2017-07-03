“I won’t miss ya over a few bucks!” Famous Oklahoma furniture salesman robbed

OKLAHOMA CITY – A well-known furniture store owner is begging the public for help finding suspects who broke into his business.

Phil Adams, the owner of Mattresses & Furniture, has a singular famous line: “I won’t miss ya over a few bucks.”

“It kinda happened by accident,” Adams said. “We were shooting a commercial, and I was goofing around and said it, and everyone said, ‘Man, you need to keep that.”

Seventeen years in business, and Adams has never been the victim of theft.

After all, most of his inventory is large and would be difficult for a thief to carry out.

However, that all changed on Sunday morning.

Adams said a trio of thieves smashed their way into Adams’ store in the middle of the night.

“They used that front door like a doggie door for a while before they realized they could just open the door,” Adams said.

There is a sophisticated surveillance system at Mattresses & Furniture, which captured images of the criminals crawling in to ransack the showroom.

The suspects stole tens of thousands of dollars of cash and furniture, weapons and more.

Police are now analyzing video and fingerprints from inside and outside the business.

At least two suspect vehicles hauled off the loot, including a white four-door vehicle and a dark SUV.

In fact, the thieves appeared to work in shifts, loading up the merchandise, driving off then coming back again and again.

The suspects can be seen in the store multiple times for several hours.

“We know they live pretty close to the store because of the amount of time it took them to go and come back,” Adams said. “My big deal is for businesses to be vigilant about what you do and keep an eye out.”

Adams and his employees were able to open the store that same day, but they will be feeling the sting of the theft for some time.

“It’s not that you hurt me personally that bugs me,” Adams said. “It’s more the fact that you hurt my employees.”

Mattresses & Furniture will announce information about a cash reward on their Facebook page.