Investigators discover 5-year-old boy who weighed 25 pounds in horrific child neglect case

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Investigators are looking into a horrific case of child neglect in Daytona Beach after a severely malnourished boy was found at an apartment complex.

According to WESH, authorities discovered the 5-year-old boy eating pieces of old cereal off dirty carpet following a complaint of child neglect.

Investigators say the boy only weighed 25 pounds and was unable to speak, walk or stand.

Police arrested the boy’s caretaker, 24-year-old Naomi Hall, on a complaint of child neglect causing great bodily harm.

According to the police report, Hall told investigators that she doesn’t communicate with the victim and would determine if he needed anything by his facial expressions.