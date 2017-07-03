Man charged nearly $900 for Uber ride in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. – A couple in Wisconsin would have had to pay nearly $900 for a single Uber ride after using the service to go to a festival.

Keith Tubin and his family have used Uber in the past, but they were in for a rude awakening after using the service during Summerfest.

Tubin said the upfront cost from his home to an address on 55th Street in Milwaukee was $214.

He added a stop on the East Side and two in Brookfield, but had no idea how much extra that would cost.

“Two hundred dollars to get to the first stop. We asked if he could take us a couple more places, he said no problem. He put it in the computer. I wake up the next morning with a fraud alert on the credit card, $898,” he told WISN.

Uber told WISN that the surge price was 8.6 times the normal cost, and an upfront price is no longer relevant when stops are added.

“We have reviewed the trip. The fare you were charged is within our estimate for a trip from your pickup location to destination. As a result, the fare was not adjusted,” Uber said in a response.

“We could have rented a limo for the whole night and had room for other people and probably, you know, saved money,” Tubin said.

On Monday, Uber changed its stance and said that it will be refunding the family all of the money except for the original $214 fee.