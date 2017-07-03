Missing 13-year-old North Texas girl found dead in Dallas

DALLAS – Authorities in North Texas say a 13-year-old girl missing for several days was kidnapped and killed over stolen drugs.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson says 13-year-old Shavon Randle has been identified as one of two people found dead inside the house in Dallas’ Oak Cliff area.

Outpouring of grief at Oak Cliff house where Shavon Randle's body was found this morning. Lots of prayers. Flowers, a teddy bear left pic.twitter.com/i3S5PNfzgZ — Maria Guerrero (@Maria_NBC5) July 2, 2017

The other person found dead has been identified as 19-year-old Michael Titus, who was initially named a person of interest in the girl’s disappearance last week, KXAS reports.

Randle was reported abducted Wednesday from her home in Lancaster, about 15 miles south of Dallas.

Police later issued an Amber Alert, saying she may be in grave or immediate danger.

DISCONTINUED AMBER ALERT for SHAVON LE'FEYE RANDLE FROM LANCASTER, TX, ON 07/02/17 pic.twitter.com/4Hqrby8Ax3 — Texas Alerts (@TX_Alerts) July 2, 2017

According to KXAS, investigators believe Randle was kidnapped and killed in retaliation for drug theft.

Court records state a family member of Randle was dating a man who stole drugs from two people, 24-year-old Devontae Owens and 26-year-old Darius Fields.

An informant told police that after the drugs were stolen, Owens said he was going to kidnap the child to get his narcotics back.

Records show Owens’ cell phone and Randle’s cellphone were in the same area until the victim’s phone was shut off.

After Randle was kidnapped, police told KXAS that a man called her family and said he abducted her.

“They confirmed that they knew who the victim was and they said, ‘Well, we have her,'” Lancaster Police Department Det. Joseph Brickett said. “Then they called back later on the victim’s cell phone and said, ‘If you call law enforcement, then we’ll harm her.'”

Owens has since been arrested for aggravated kidnapping.

Fields and 25-year-old Laporshya Polley were also arrested in connection to the case, but are currently facing charges unrelated to Randle’s kidnapping.

Laquon Wilkerson, 30, has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping; however, his exact involvement is unclear at this time.