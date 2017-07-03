× Missouri suspect arrested in Oklahoma after armed robbery, vehicle theft

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A Missouri suspect has been taken into custody in Oklahoma after an armed robbery and vehicle theft.

Around 2 p.m. on Monday, the Chickasha Police Department responded to the robbery at the Dollar General on Kansas Avenue.

The suspect, 25-year-old Autumn Deanne Ford, was found about half an hour later at the Chickasha Travel Plaza on US 62.

Ford was also driving a maroon Chrysler Town & Country that was reported stolen in Carrollton , Missouri.

The handgun was recovered at the time of Ford’s arrest, as well.

Ford is now being held at the Grady County Law Enforcement Center on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police said no further danger to public safety has been identified.