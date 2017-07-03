More showers, thunderstorms in the forecast Monday

Monday, we continue in a northwest flow jet stream pattern.

This means more showers and t’storms in the forecast from time to time coming in from the northwest.

Our next cluster of t’storms will move into northwestern OK later today and track southeast across Oklahoma tonight.

Heavy rains, gusty winds, hail and lots of lightning with any t’storms possible.

Right now, it looks like the t’storms move out of the area Tuesday morning and this sets us up for a nice Tuesday afternoon / evening to celebrate the 4th of July!!