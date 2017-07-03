Neighborhood in northwest Oklahoma City on alert after hit and run spree

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police are searching for the person who smashed into vehicles along a northwest neighborhood street.

Early Sunday morning, several people on Northwest 27th Street near Woodward Avenue said they heard a loud crash on the street.

"I hear this huge crash," said neighbor Chelsea Brock. "And, then a few seconds later, I hear it again and I hear tires squealing."

Debra McKelvy was outside in time to see a silver or gray extended cab pickup truck drive up onto the lawn just after smashing into the back of a Sentra that still had its dealer tags.

Witnesses said it backed up and hit the car again, as well as other cars in the area. Police said there are other reports of damage that were likely caused by the same person.

"He hit it and, when he did, he hit the side of this and came up on the lawn," she said, replaying the scene. "Then he backed up, and he hit my sister-in-law's car and then took off."

With people frequently coming in and out of their homes on the street, she said she knows it could have been worse.

"Thankfully, no one was walking around because it was the time the bars close and everything," McKelvy said.

But, the street is a main through-way in the area, and she said speed limits are frequently ignored.

"We always have cars on the street all the time, and people drive through here crazy," McKelvy said.

It's a problem she hopes the city will address but, for now, she's just hoping whoever caused the damage Sunday will pay.

"Hopefully, they find him because they can tell his truck is really messed up," she said. "It has to be."