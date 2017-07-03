× Ohio officer treated with Naloxone after possibly overdosing with unknown substance at scene

ORWELL, Ohio – A police officer in Ohio had to be treated with Naloxone after coming into contact with an unknown substance.

On July 1, an officer with the Orwell Police Department responded to a found property complaint.

After coming into contact with an unknown substance at the scene, investigators say the officer began showing signs of an opioid overdose.

Immediately, paramedics rushed to the scene and administered Naloxone to the officer.

Also, officials say two firefighters who came in contact with the officer’s patrol car developed minor skin irritations.

All of those affected were taken to a nearby hospital for observation but were released in good condition.

An investigation is still ongoing into what the substance actually was.

This is the second time an officer in Ohio has accidentally overdosed on opioids at the scene of a call.

In May, Officer Chris Green passed out at the police station after brushing off a bit of white powder from his uniform.