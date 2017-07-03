× Oklahoma man arrested after allegedly threatening employees at pizza parlor

WARR ACRES, Okla. – An Oklahoma man was taken into custody after allegedly making threats against employees at a popular pizza parlor.

On June 30, officers were called to the Marco’s Pizza, located in the 5800 block of N.W. 50th St., in reference to a threat.

When police arrived at the scene, they met an employee who appeared to be shaken up by the incident.

According to the police report, the employee said that a woman walked into the restaurant and immediately went to the restroom.

While she was in the restroom, a man came into the restaurant and asked the employee if he had seen the woman.

The employee said that he ‘didn’t feel comfortable,’ so he told the man that he hadn’t seen anyone. At that point, the man went back to the parking lot.

After being in the restroom for 15 to 20 minutes, the employee went to check on the woman and noticed that her face was swollen.

When the employee locked the front door, he says the man, who was identified as 33-year-old Charles Brownlee, started banging on the door in an attempt to get inside the restaurant.

When employees wouldn’t let him inside, Brownlee allegedly said that he would ‘be back to shoot up the place.’

Warr Acres police later arrested Brownlee on a terrorist hoax complaint.

When he was taken into custody, Brownlee said he never threatened the employees with a gun.