Oklahoma patrol reports toddler drowns in Keystone Lake

MANNFORD, Okla. – An 18-month-old girl from Tulsa has drowned after authorities say she fell off a raft in Keystone Lake near Mannford.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the toddler drowned Saturday evening near Lake Country Estates in Tulsa County.

The patrol says the toddler and two other children were placed on the raft, and three adults were swimming beside the raft when they noticed the girl had fallen from the raft.

The patrol’s report says the toddler’s body was discovered nearly three hours later in eight feet of water, about 30 feet from the shore.