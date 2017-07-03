Police: Oklahoma man hit in head with Molotov cocktail while changing tire

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is recovering after police say someone threw a Molotov cocktail on him while he was fixing his car.

FOX 23 reports that officers were called to the area of 56th and Riverside on Sunday morning after receiving several 911 calls about a car fire.

Fire investigators say the victim was changing the tire on his car when he was hit in the head with a mason jar. The contents of the jar then caught his vehicle on fire.

So far, no arrests have been made.