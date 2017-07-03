‘Then all heck broke loose,’ Storms damage homes near Lake Texoma

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEAD, Okla. - The night was quiet. The lake was calm. The Lodus family was just settling in to watch a movie.

And, then everything changed.

"The electricity went off, the house started shimmying, the roof came off," said Steve Lodus. "And, then, when we tried to run downstairs, but that whole west side of the house is glass. It broke them windows in. There was so much wind coming up that stairwell, we couldn’t even get down. It was like a big wind tunnel."

The Lodus home was one of maybe a half-dozen in a Mead neighborhood that suffered the brunt of a storm Sunday night: quick and violent.

"It just happened so fast, and it was pitch black," Lodus said. "So, we really didn’t know the roof was gone until the rain started coming in."

The National Weather Service classified the storm as straight-line winds, lacking the rotation of a tornado.

The winds could have gusted up to 80 miles per hour, according to the NWS.

Gusts flipped boat docks and ripped down tree branches. Insulation littered the ground and the walls of homes, carpeting the ground along with shattered glass.

"This is more fireworks than we wanted," said Pepper Mackey whose grandkids came to visit for the Fourth of July holiday. "I saw some stuff go by, debris from across the street and then it hit the window. And, it was just like that."

The cleanup began Monday, with neighbors and contractors working together to cut through some of the mess.

Lodus thinks it could take days or even weeks to get things back to some semblance of normal.

"Mother Nature, she can be so strong and deadly, but at least she wasn’t deadly," he said. "God was looking after us. He turned us upside down, but we’re going to come rightist up."

"We’ll just say a prayer and get it going our way," he continued, looking at his home of 20 years. "We’re going to rebuild it and have another home."