Victim in Oklahoma City's 36th homicide of 2017 identified as 21-year-old man

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have identified the victim in Oklahoma City’s 36th homicide of 2017 as a 21-year-old man.

Around 2:44 a.m. on July 2nd, police were called to reports of a shooting in the 2300 block of N.W. 22nd.

When officers arrived, they found 21-year-old Keonta Anglin in the parking lot of the Chateau DeVille Apartments.

Police say Anglin was shot to death.

At this time, no one has been arrested for Anglin’s murder.

If you have any information, please call the homicide tip-line at (405)297-1200.