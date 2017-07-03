Video shows moment shark bit fisherman at North Carolina beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. - A shark was released back into the ocean after it was caught by a fisherman in North Carolina.

Wrightsville Beach Police say a fisherman caught a shark on his line near Johnnie Mercer's Pier on Thursday night.

According to WWAY, the fisherman attempted to pull the shark toward the shore, which is when the creature turned around and bit him.

Officials say the man had already left the area when emergency crews got to the scene.

The shark was eventually released back into the ocean.