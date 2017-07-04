Broken valve floods, closes Penn Square Mall

OKLAHOMA CITY – Tuesday wasn’t the 4th of July shoppers had planned for at Penn Square Mall.

The mall unexpectedly had to close early when brown, murky water came flooding in.

“It’s a couple inches deep kind of through the middle of the mall,” said shopper Jennifer McAbee.

McAbee had a big day planned with her family. She and her daughter were ready to do some shopping. That is, until flooded water put a damper on their plans.

“We were in there when it started flooding. They kind of shut it down, the movie theater and Starbucks and some of the restaurants since they can’t serve when there’s no water,” she said.

The three to five inches of water came from a broken valve pouring in covering the first floor.

“They said that the water has been shut off, but we didn’t see where any water where it had been flooded until moments ago,” McAbee said.

In an effort to get things cleaned up, the mall evacuated customers.

Penn Square Mall incident. pic.twitter.com/MfG46ORziY — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) July 4, 2017

“It was like chaos all the sudden. Have a few friends that worked here, they were showing me some of the pictures of the damages,” said James Rodriguez.

They were pictures of brown water everywhere and people running towards the exits.

“This is nuts. People are scrambling around trying to get their shopping done,” Rodriguez said.

People we talked with said the mall handled things the best possible way.

“I feel like there’s no good way to handle a situation where you have sewage leaking into a building. But, I think they were doing the best job they could,” Rodriguez said.

The mall remained close for the rest of the day.