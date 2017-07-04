Carl Albert Grad, James Harden’s Coach To Host Camp In OKC

Carl Albert grad and NBA coach, Irv Roland will host his Tru You Blue Print Basketball Clinic at Carl Albert High School from August 26-27th.
Roland, who coach's Houston Rockets star James Harden, will host the camp with James Davis, a Casady High School graduate, and former Philadelphia 76ers strength and conditioning coach.
The camp is open to 5th-8th grade boys and girls.
Roland says campers will get pro level coaching in strength and conditioning, nutrition, social media training and on-the-court work.
Campers will also use equipment that NBA players like Steph Curry and Kawhi Leonard use.
For more information call 405-830-9747, or truyoublueprint.ezregister.com.
Check out the video above to hear from Roland about the upcoming camp.