How to take the perfect pictures of fireworks

When you think back on Independence Day celebrations, the fireworks are probably the thing you remember most.

But when you try to capture those memories on camera, it doesn’t always work out well.

There are a few things you can do to make sure your photos capture the fun of the 4th of July.

First, choose your spot carefully.

If you sit up wind of the fireworks, your pictures will turn out better because smoke won’t be blowing toward you, making photos look blurry.

A steady hand will help too, set your phone on a hard surface, or rest your elbow while you take your pictures.

Make sure your flash is off, and avoid zooming in.

That will turn out lower-quality pictures.

It’s better just to crop later.

And if you’re still worried after all that, you can always shoot a video and grab still images from it later.

Experts also say to turn off the “high dynamic range” or “HDR” setting when photographing fireworks.

And don’t get too caught up in the picture-taking. Enjoy the moments you can capture with your eyes.