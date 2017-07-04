Nice day in the making for this Independence Day

Happy 4th!!

Nice day in the making! Thunderstorm complex from last night is gone and the atmosphere is stable today. This means partly cloudy skies, warm temps, light winds with very low if not zero rain chances. Highs today mainly 80s. If any t’storms develop later today and this evening the best chances are in southern and western OK.

Tonight more t’storms likely western and southern OK but it stays dry central and north with lows in the 60s to lower 70s. Some of the rain could be heavy again in southern OK with local flooding possible.

Wednesday, again best chance for showers and t’storms in southern OK. Otherwise, central and northern OK stays mainly dry and warm highs in the 80s.

Hotter temps later this week rising into the 90s with some scattered t’storms chances back in the forecast by the weekend. Not a washout weekend but a few scattered t’storms Saturday and Sunday not out of the question.

Even hotter next week with dropping rain chances!