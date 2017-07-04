Oklahoma teen in critical condition after hit-and-run

PURCELL, Okla. – A teenage boy is on a ventilator in a hospital after he was hit by a vehicle Monday night.
Rafael Garcia-Andrade, 13, is in critical condition, his family tells NewsChannel 4.
The boy was walking back from buying fireworks around 9 p.m. Monday night when he was struck by a pickup truck that hopped the curb, said his sister.
The driver then sped off. Police are still searching for the person responsible.
Garcia-Andrade’s family said the boy was walking on the sidewalk with a friend when it happened.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.
