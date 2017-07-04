× Police investigate after man shot in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

The shooting was reported around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the Rodeway Inn in the 300 block of S. Rockwell Ave.

Police said one man has been shot and transported to OU Medical Center.

He’s reportedly in serious condition but expected to survive.

Police said this began as a fight in the parking lot of the motel, when another man shot the victim.

The suspect then reportedly drove away.

Police said there’s no suspect description or motive at this time.