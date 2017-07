× Presti Adds Patrick Patterson

With the free agent market beginning to narrow, the Oklahoma City Thunder joined the action late on the Fourth Of July.

Free agent forward Patrick Patterson has agreed to a three-year, $16.4M deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 5, 2017

ESPN reporting that free agent forward Patrick Patterson, formerly of the Toronto Raptors, reached a three-year, $16.4 million dollar deal with the Thunder.

Adrian Wojnarowski also reporting details of the deal, which will include a player option on the third year.