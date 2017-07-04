See what Netflix is adding, getting rid of in July 2017

Arriving to Netflix in July 2017:
July 1
Titanic
The Originals: Season 4
Free Willy
Disney’s The Mighty Ducks
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Capo “El amo del tunel”: Season 1
El Barco: Season 1
The Truth Is in the Stars
Deep Water: Season 1
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Hostages (Israel): Season 2
Zip & Zap and the Marble Gang
The Invisible Guest (Contratiempo)
Albion: The Enchanted Stallion
Liar’s Dice
Offspring: Season 6
Boat Trip
Mixed Signals
Delicatessen
Caramel
Yours Fatefully: Season 1
The Ultimatum: Season 1
Unriddle II
Unriddle
Yes We Can!: Season 1
Spice Up: Season 1
World at Your Feet: Season 1
Emma
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
Last Night
Out of Thin Air
Witnesses: Season 2
The Longest Yard
Jackass: Number Two
Punch-Drunk Love
Are We There Yet?
Are We Done Yet?
The Land Before Time
Dad
The Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure
The Land Before Time III: The Time of the Great Giving
Here Alone
Spawn: The Movie
Code Name: The Cleaner
The Astronaut Farmer
Best in Show
Proof of Life
Matchstick Men
Taking Lives
Police Academy
July 2
El Chema: Season 1
July 3
Diamond Cartel
Extraordinary: The Stan Romanek Story
July 4
The Standups: Season 1
July 5
iZombie: Season 3
July 6
Speech & Debate
The Void
Butter
July 7
Castlevania: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dawn of the Croods: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Degrassi: Next Class: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Luna Petunia: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
1 Mile to You (Life At These Speeds)
July 8
Bad Santa 2
Horse Dancer
July 9
Lion
July 11
Gabriel Iglesias Presents The Gentleman Jerry Rocha
July 14
Friends From College: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
To the Bone—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Chasing Coral—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 15
Rake: Season 4
West Coast Customs: Season 4
July 17
Uncertain Glory
Fittest on Earth: A Decade of Fitness
A Cowgirl’s Story
July 18
Aditi Mittal: Things They Wouldn’t Let Me Say—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ari Shaffir: Double Negative: Collection—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 3
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
July 20
Pretty Little Liars: Season 7B
July 21
Ozark: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Last Chance U: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Worst Witch: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 22
Railroad Tigers
July 24
Victor
July 25
Joe Mande’s Award-Winning Comedy Special—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Munroe Island
July 28
The Incredible Jessica James—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Daughters of Destiny: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Adventures of Puss in Boots: Season 5—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
July 31
After The Reality
Checkpoint
Dark Night
Taking Earth
Being Mary Jane: The Series: Season 4—Date TBD
Leaving in July
July 1
Blazing Saddles
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
Flicka 2
9/11: Stories in Fragments
Secrets: The Sphinx
Batman
Working Girl
Gentlemen Prefer Blondes
An Unmarried Woman
Hello, Dolly!
MacGyver: Seasons 1–7
Ghost Whisperer: Seasons 1–5
Futurama: Season 6
Day of the Kamikaze
Mystery Files: Hitler
Mystery Files: Leonardo da Vinci
Nazi Temple of Doom
The Hunt for Bin Laden
The Incredible Bionic Man
History in HD: The Last Bomb
Secrets: A Viking Map?
Secrets: Richard III Revealed
Shuttle Discovery’s Last Mission
Titanic’s Final Mystery
Samurai Headhunters
America’s Secret D-Day Disaster
Black Wings
Blondie’s New York
Bombs, Bullets and Fraud
Death Beach
Hip Hop: The Furious Force of Rhymes
American Pie Presents: Beta House
Hugo
American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile
Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
While You Were Sleeping
Kate & Leopold
El Dorado
July 3
The Last Samurai
Two Weeks Notice
July 6
Los Heroes del Norte: Seasons 1–2
July 11
Opposite Field
July 12
Sleeping Beauty
Adventures of Pepper and Paula
In the Basement
July 13
Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain
July 15
Lessons for a Kiss
All That Glitters