Severe storms, possible tornado cause damage to multiple metro businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Severe storms and a possible tornado caused damage all over the metro and tore a roof and windows off of several business.

Businesses near N. Broadway and Wilshire received significant damage.

"We've had storms hit before, but this is bizarre. Looks like it snapped off these two poles right here,” said Gary Henderson, an employee of Wattie Wolfe Co.

Henderson, who’s worked at the company for 30 years, rushed to work first thing Tuesday morning after severe storms tore through the area.

"Looks like there's no damage to the building other than the front glass there. It obviously took out the entire front of the building there,” Henderson said.

The storm lifted trees out of the ground, downed power lines and shattered windows.

Across the Broadway Extension from Henderson, the roof of a dentist’s office is gone and several windows are busted out.

"Oh my God, this is horrible that this happened,” said Humbero, a metro resident.

Humbero and others volunteered their morning to help clean up. He told NewsChannel 4 that’s the worst damage he’s ever seen in person.

While the damage is significant, people like Henderson are counting their blessings.

At this time, it’s unclear if a tornado touched down in that area or if it was just strong winds.